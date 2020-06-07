‘We’re going to make our voices heard every single day’: Dozens march in Savannah Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Savannah Sunday afternoon to protest in response to the death of George Floyd.

The group met at City Hall and peacefully made their way to Johnson Square. Protesters tell News 3 they are going to “make our voices heard every single day.”

Mayor Van Johnson spoke to the group and encouraged them to get out and vote on Tuesday. Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter was in the crowd as well.

Organizers Faith Harris and Nychorida Austin say the event was intended to give the community a chance to share their voice with one another.

“As someone who has been called a lot of slurs and told I should not be here, I am with you and I see you,” one protester said.

Harris and Austin say the protest was planned at the last minute and say they only expected a crowd of 40 to 50 people to show up. They say attendance exceeded their expectations by far, so they plan to have more peaceful marches in the future.

Sunday’s protest follows a massive peaceful protest last Sunday and a call to action rally in Forsyth Park on Saturday.