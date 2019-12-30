Welcome 2020 with these New Year’s Eve events in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday night marks the end of a decade and the start of 2020. Ring in the new year with these events!

Fireworks on River Street

Though there will be no ‘Up the Cup’ countdown this year, you can still get a great view of fireworks along River Street.

Fireworks start at midnight.

Fireworks on Tybee Island

Enjoy fireworks at this family friendly fireworks show on Tybee Island.

Fireworks will be launched from the Tybee Pier & Pavillion at 12:15 a.m. and can be seen from surrounding beaches, hotels and restaurants.

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball at the Westin

The Westin will host a masquerade ball in the Grand Ballroom complete with an open bar, champagne toast and a view of the fireworks over the Savannah River.

Guests must be 21 years of age to attend. The event is from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. To purchase a ticket, click here.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

Savannah Riverboat Cruise

Savannah Riverboat Cruises is offering three cruises to celebrate 2020.

At 5 p.m., guests can enjoy a buffet style dinner the whole family can enjoy. The cruise will return at 8 p.m. Tickets for adults are $79.95 and $49.95 for children. Children four and under are free.

Adults 21 and over can enjoy the New Year’s Eve Party Cruise that starts at 8:30 p.m. and returns at 12:30 a.m. The cruise features Hors d’oeuvres, Entertainment, Party Favors & a Cash Bar on board. Tickets are $99.95.

Those looking for a more upscale cruise can set sail on the New Year’s Eve Gala Cruise. The 8:30 p.m. cruise features an appetizer, a surf & turf dinner buffet, live entertainment, party favors, a bottle of wine or champagne and a cash bar. Formal cocktail attire is highly encouraged. Tickets are $219.

For more information and to purchase tickets for any of the above cruises, click here.

Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Party at Congress Street Up

The American Prohibition Museum’s very own speakeasy will host a free New Year’s Eve event. No RSVP is needed.

The party kicks off at 8 p.m. The bar will be serving drinks and light Hors d’oeuvres will be served.

For more information, click here.

City Market

City Market promises to be “celebration central” on New Year’s Eve with live outdoor music and restaurants and bars open all night long.

Most restaurants in the area require a reservation on the holiday.

For more information, click here.

New Year’s Eve Party at The Grove

The Grove is hosting a party at 10 p.m. to kick off 2020 complete with live music, DJs, party favors and rooftop views of Savannah.

Two ticket options are available. Rooftop access only and an all-inclusive Blue Bar pass. The Blue Bar ticket includes an open bar, along with rooftop access.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

NYE Rooftop Soiree at Peregrin

The roof of the Perry Lane Hotel will be transformed into an elegant scene with champagne, snacks, vintage props, a professional photographer, live music and more.

SOAP, the seven piece band, will perform and there will be an open bar.

Tickets and more information are available HERE.

NYE at the Alida

The Alida will host an event featuring a DJ, open bars in both Rhett and Lost Square, a champagne fountain, hors d’oeuvres, and stunning views of fireworks over the river.

NOTE: This party is officially SOLD OUT.

Top Deck New Year’s Eve Party

Top Deck Bar is hosting a party that includes tasty snacks, a bottle of champagne and a great view complete with a Top Deck blanket.

NOTE: This party is SOLD OUT.

Rooftop Celebration at The Bohemian Hotel

Rocks on the Roof will feature DJ Robbie Wilde from 9 p.m. to midnight with a complimentary champagne toast.

A $10 cover charge starts at 8 p.m. Online ticket pre-sales are now sold out. For more information, click here.

Other events will be happening around town and throughout the Coastal Empire and the Lowcounty. Check out Facebook events near you to find more!