Statesboro police arrest weekend shooting suspect

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police announced the arrest of an aggravated assault suspect.

Police say the arrest stems from a shots fired call on Saturday. According to witnesses a group of men fired several shots at another group of people walking near the 100 block of Lanier Drive. Police say no one was injured.

Police took Fabian Kirkland, 24, into custody after a traffic stop near the scene. Kirkland is charged with Aggravated Assault and Probation Violation.

Detectives are currently working to identify the other males involved in the firing of the gunshots.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Detective Kreun at 912-764-9911.

