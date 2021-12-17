Weekend food giveaways in Savannah, Statesboro

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are two community food giveaways happening this weekend.

St. James the Less Catholic Church will be distributing food boxes in the church’s parking lot in Savannah on Saturday.

Anyone in need of a food box is asked to call 912-800-9006 to register or for more information.

Boxes will be distributed at 8412 Whitefield Ave. from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

St. James the Less Catholic Church distributes food boxes on the third Saturday of each month.

The city of Statesboro is hosting a food giveaway Sunday in partnership with the Bulloch County NAACP, the Statesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Beta Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the Xi Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and the Beta Gamma Gamma Foundation.

Non-perishable items donated by Food World will be given away from 2 to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County parking lot (1 Lee Hill Drive).

The food giveaway coincides with the city’s toy drive pick-up. Families who requested gifts from the city’s toy drive will be able to pick up their toys at 1 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club.

Any leftover toy donations will be distributed to the public starting at 3 p.m.

According to the city, parents or guardians can still request to receive toy donations by contacting Delinda Gaskins, Bulloch County NAACP president, at 912-682-4917.