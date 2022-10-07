BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — They may be small, but some Lowcountry kids have big ideas they hope could make them big money someday.

“I make chokers and key chains and bracelets like this and these,” Millie said. Millie is one of more than a dozen young entrepreneurs who will be selling their wares this weekend.

The kids, ages 4 to 14, are teaming up with the Petals and Stars foundation for a special event on Saturday.

All of them will be showing off and selling items they made, or bought to build a business. The goal is to teach these small stars about big business.

“Maybe some of them are not interested in sports or have these musical talents or abilities but maybe they have this idea they want to be a big business owner,” explains Shirl Cave of Petals and Stars. “This is going to generate that hope and build it within them.”

The Entrepeneur 4 Kids Day event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the USCB Bluffton campus on University boulevard. It’s free to attend and open to everyone.