Weekend crash on Trask Parkway critically injures one

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – According to the Burton Fire District (BFD), several emergency crews responded Friday night to a collision on Trask Parkway to rescue a trapped driver.

BFD says crews responded just after 8:30 p.m. Friday to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Trask Parkway between the Enmark gas station and the Highway 21 Drive-In.

At the scene crews discovered a female driver trapped in her vehicle and with what appeared to be critical injuries.

BFD says firefighters worked for 27 minutes to rescue the driver. Fire district and EMS paramedics worked to stabilize her injuries on scene before transporting her to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Officials say a mother and her children in the other vehicle sustained what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, and were treated and transported to the hospital.