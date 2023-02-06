WALTERBORO, S.C. — Week three of the double murder trial of embattled former attorney Alex Murdaugh is underway. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and youngest son, Maggie and Paul, at the family’s Colleton County property in June of 2021.

Last week, explosive cell phone video was shown to the jury which debunked Murdaugh’s alibi on the day of the murders. State weapons experts and telecommunications representatives also testified.

The bookkeeper of Alex’s former law firm took the stand highlighting Alex’s alleged financial crimes, however, the verdict is still out on whether that evidence will be admissible to the jury.

The push for more evidence of Murdaugh’s financial fraud will continue today as prosecutors attempt to establish a motive. More witnesses are also expected to take the stand. Judge Clifton Newman is expected to decide on what evidence can be admitted sometime this week.

The trial will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Monday with the prosecution bringing in more witnesses to testify on Alex’s alleged financial crimes.

Since Newman hasn’t yet ruled on if the evidence will be included in the trial, the jury is not allowed to hear the testimony. The jury is expected to arrive at the courthouse at 11:30 a.m.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

9:30 a.m. – Proceedings to resume.

9:40 a.m. – The prosecution called Mark Tinsley who represents the family of Mallory Beach to the witness stand.

9:56 a.m. – Tinsley said Alex told him that he was broke and had no money to pay the Beach family. Tinsley said he didn’t believe Alex because of the number of lawsuits he thinks Alex was settling, so he filed a motion to compel in October 2020.

“I know that he’s actively making money, so there’s no way he’s broke,” Tinsley said.

10:21 a.m. – Tinsley said after Maggie and Paul were killed he considered ending the boat crash lawsuit against Alex. Tinsley said he believed at that time if Alex was a victim of a vigilante killer a jury would have never ruled against Alex.

“Pretty quickly, I recognized that the case against Alex – if he were a victim of some vigilante – would in fact be over,” Tinsley said. “So if Alex had been victimized by a vigilante, nobody would have brought a verdict back against Alex and I had other defendants in the case so I would’ve ended the case against Alex.”

Tinsley and defense attorney Phillip Barber had a combative back-and-forth over the motion to compel that Tinsley filed in the boat crash case.

Barber: “The expectation of the outcome of a hearing on June 10th was not that you’re going to get to launch a full-scale forensic audit because you had a conversation with someone, who said, whose lawyer said ‘oh he’s broke,’ and you didn’t believe it.” That’s not what’s going to happen is it?”

“I don’t think you need a full-scale forensic audit for something a five-year-old could see,” Tinsley said. Tinsley goes on to say the point of his motion was to put pressure on Alex to produce something to report on his finances to determine if he actually didn’t have any money.

11:05 a.m. – The prosecution calls Ronnie Crosby to the witness stand. Crosby is a former law partner of Alex.

11:13 a.m. – Crosby testified he along with the other PMPED attorneys were with Alex following the killings to console Alex. Crosby said he was at Alex’s home during the law enforcement interview following the murder as friends and not as lawyers.

11:21 a.m. – Judge Newman issues a five-minute break and says when he returns he will announce his decision on whether or not he’ll allow the financial crime evidence to be included in the trial.

11:36 a.m. – Newman grants the motion to admit the financial crimes evidence as it is an exception showing “logical relevance” to the case as a motive.

11:53 a.m. – Jury enters the courtroom.

11:58 a.m. – After a huge win for the prosecution with the judge’s ruling on the admission of evidence on Alex’s alleged financial crimes, the jury is welcomed back into the courtroom. The financial crimes evidence is key to the prosecution because it is arguing that the financial crimes Alex committed gives him a motive to kill Maggie and Paul.

12:00 p.m.