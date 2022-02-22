MARIETTA, Ga. (WSAV) — In early February, Georgia’s General Assembly passed a resolution declaring Feb. 23 “Ahmaud Arbery Day.”

Wednesday marks two years since Arbery was murdered by three white men in Brunswick. Jurors found Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan all guilty on federal hate crimes charges Tuesday.

“Ahmaud will continue to rest in peace,” Ahmaud’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones said. “But he will now begin to rest in power.”

Several events are planned around the state to honor his life.

In Marietta, Cobb County’s District Attorney will hold a prayer vigil. In Atlanta, Representative Sandra Scott will present his family with a privileged resolution.

A candlelight vigil march is also planned in Brunswick at 5 p.m. at the Ahmaud Arbery mural on Norwich Street. Afterward, the transformative justice coalition will have a discussion at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick.