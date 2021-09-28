Wednesday is National Coffee Day; 5 deals near you

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A cup of Joe may be a part of your daily routine, but on Wednesday, coffee is being celebrated around the globe.

Whether you want to pick up a quick coffee in the drive-thru or explore a new local shop, WSAV has gathered five deals you don’t want to miss this National Coffee Day.

Be sure to tag us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram when you get your #NationalCoffeeDay fix.

1. Carolina Coffee & Crumbs

101 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island

Free refills on any coffee and tea drinks, whether hot or cold (not including lattes).

Visit carolinacoffeehhi.com to learn more about the shop.

2. Dunkin’

Click or tap here to find a store near you

DD Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. New loyalty members can quickly create an account on the Dunkin’ app or online at DDPerks.com, and get the offer.

CNN Newsource

3. Savannah Coffee Roasters

215 W Liberty Street, Savannah

A free 16 ounce of in-house roasted Captain’s Choice Drip Coffee with any purchase of pastries, brunch or lunch all day.

Explore all Savannah Coffee Roasters has to offer at savannahcoffee.com.

4. Starbucks

Click or tap here to find a store near you

Bring your clean reusable cup into a participating café and get a free Pike Place Roast brewed coffee.

5. Tosa Coffee Company

10076 Ford Avenue, Richmond Hill

Get 25% off of any coffee beverage with the purchase of a pastry.

Like Tosa Coffee Company’s page on Facebook for future deals and updates.