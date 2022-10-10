BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — It is a visual reminder of the cost of domestic violence, not in money but in people.

Hopeful Horizons is displaying wedding gowns this month to raise awareness about the prevalence of domestic violence in South Carolina.

Each gown is adorned with the names of South Carolinians who were killed in domestic violence incidents last year.

The Wedding Gown Project can be seen at public library branches in Beaufort County, Jasper County, Hampton County, and Colleton County.

The wedding dresses bear witness to the fact that, while many individuals walk into marriage full of hope, domestic violence shatters that innocence.

“We have heard from a lot of survivors over the years, a lot of studies have shown that frequently domestic violence escalates after marriage,” said Kristin Dubrowski, CEO of Hopeful Horizons. “It is an interesting juxtaposition of the happiness of that day and the terrible outcome that some people experience as a result of domestic violence.”

The dresses will be on display through October.