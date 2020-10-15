‘Weave-A-Dream’ funding offers support to youth art education programs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The pandemic’s impact on the arts has generated billions of dollars in losses due to canceled events and art programs being suspended. The City of Savannah is offering support to the area’s creative industries who offer educational opportunities for the community.

People who have a cultural or art project geared towards bringing art education to Savannah’s youth still have a few weeks left to get help with funding.

‘Weave-A-Dream’ is a project-based funding program that works to preserve Savannah’s diversity and work to expand its creative sector. Projects should focus on creating access to arts and cultural projects to communities throughout the city, The Cultural Affairs Commission will review proposed projects based on artistic merit, design, strategy, and opportunity for success.

“This year has brought unique challenges to our city and accessible art programming is important as ever,” the City’s Cultural Resources Director Stuart Miller said.

Applicants can request up to $5,000 in matching funds from the city, but their programs have to take place in 2020.

To create an application account contact: scaccontract@savannahga.gov or call (912) 651-6760.

Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis. The deadline to apply is November 1st at 5:00 p.m.

