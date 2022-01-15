Weather warning: airport impact

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — An ice storm is expected to hit parts of Georgia this weekend. In response, some airlines servicing Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport canceled flights.

According to Lori Lynah, the director of marketing and air travel for Savannah-Hilton Head International, American Airlines preemptively canceled five flights over the weekend.

“We do expect to see more as the day goes on and of course as the evening flights are expected to come in, I’m sure we’ll see several cancellations then,” says Lynah.

Lynah says they’re expecting to see more flight disruptions later this evening into tomorrow as the storm moves in.

“Schedules will definitely be affected tomorrow, the flights that come in this evening may not come or if they do come in they may not depart early this morning,” Lynah said.

Lynah says many airlines are communicating with travelers about potential delays and cancellations and are taking necessary measures. WSAV’s Storm Team 3 is continuing to track this weather warning and will continue to keep you updated both on air and online.