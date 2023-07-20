Sunrise at Soccer Football Pitch. Close-up Image of Football Field White Sideline. Sports Players Kicking Training Match in Blurred Background

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) purchased five weather stations to measure wet bulb globe temperatures and lightning proximity to protect students and staff from dangerous weather.

“This is the second year that we are being chapped with triple-digit weather,” said Vanessa Miller-Kaigler, the SCCPSS Deputy Superintendent.

As the heat intensifies reaching record-breaking temperatures nearing the school year, concerns over outdoor athletes like football, soccer and lacrosse are on the rise.

To minimize risk this summer, SCCPSS plans to use an app that will notify coaches and administrative staff when the wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT) reaches dangerous levels.

The National Weather Service defines WBGT as a measure of the heat stress in direct sunlight and calculates temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover.

“There are guidelines that these football coaches have to follow and these wet bulb temperatures are documented,” said John Sanders, the SCCPSS Athletics Director. “That makes that standard and protects those kids.”

If a student’s health is compromised due to the heat, the school can track the WBGT data to see if coaches were following protocol.

“So it’s gonna do a really good job to help protect our kids from the heat and lightning as well,” said Sanders.