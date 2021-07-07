Weather related closings

ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WRBL)- At the start of this month, the state of Georgia set forth new requirements for the control and removal of honeybees. Local beekeeping business, “Honey I’m Home” was able to anticipate these changes and is now buzzing with an influx of customers.

Effective July 1, The Georgia Structural Pest Control Commission adopted a new chapter entitled the “Control and Removal of Honeybees and Structures.” This requires contracts to be issued in all honeybee control and removal jobs and outlines the necessary licenses for any person engaging in this line of work.