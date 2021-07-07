Weather related closings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Due to the incoming impact of storm Elsa on the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry, some local businesses, offices, venues and attractions plan to close early.
Find a list of local closures below:
- Coastal Health District –
- Camden County Health Department has suspended operations for the day
- Health departments – along with district offices – in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties will suspend operations at 3 p.m.
- Fort Pulaski National Monument – closed Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., park will reopen after the storm has passed and after damage assessments have been made.
- Goodwills of Southeast Georgia –
- The following Goodwill facilities will close at 1 pm: Baxley, Brunswick Outlet, Brunswick Opportunity Center, Bit of Blue by Goodwill, Claxton, Jesup, St. Mary’s, Waycross, Waycross Opportunity Center and all Attended Donation Centers.
- The following Goodwill facilities will close at 3 pm: Administration/Corporate Office, Berwick, Eisenhower, Hinesville, McAlpin, Pooler, Richmond Hill, Rincon, Sallie Mood Outlet, Sallie Mood Opportunity Center, Statesboro, Statesboro Opportunity Center, and Vidalia.