Weather related closings

Local News
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Due to the incoming impact of storm Elsa on the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry, some local businesses, offices, venues and attractions plan to close early.

Find a list of local closures below:

  • Coastal Health District
    • Camden County Health Department has suspended operations for the day 
    • Health departments – along with district offices –  in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties will suspend operations at 3 p.m. 
  • Fort Pulaski National Monumentclosed Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., park will reopen after the storm has passed and after damage assessments have been made.
  • Goodwills of Southeast Georgia
    • The following Goodwill facilities will close at 1 pm: Baxley, Brunswick Outlet, Brunswick Opportunity Center, Bit of Blue by Goodwill, Claxton, Jesup, St. Mary’s, Waycross, Waycross Opportunity Center and all Attended Donation Centers.
    • The following Goodwill facilities will close at 3 pm: Administration/Corporate Office, Berwick, Eisenhower, Hinesville, McAlpin, Pooler, Richmond Hill, Rincon, Sallie Mood Outlet, Sallie Mood Opportunity Center, Statesboro, Statesboro Opportunity Center, and Vidalia.

