‘We want an actual movement’: Lowcountry residents hold drive-thru protest

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Protesters in Bluffton demanding justice, namely for George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck, found a different way to show their support.

Dozens of vehicles, with drivers from around Beaufort County, met at Eagles Field Sunday afternoon for a drive-thru protest.

Bluffton Town Councilwoman Bridgette Frazier was among the protesters.

“This is just to show that we are standing in solidarity with all of the victims who have died at the hands of all these senseless killings and the issue of police brutality that we see plaguing our country,” she said.

Frazier wore an “I can’t breathe” t-shirt, an expression uttered by Floyd and Eric Garner, who is also believed to have died by excessive force by police.

Similar words were written across cars and posters as protesters drove around the field in and in surrounding streets.

“It’s time for an end to it,” the councilwoman said. “We want to have more than just conversations and more than just marches we want an actual movement. We want policies to change.”

After the drive, protesters met back up at Eagle’s Field for speeches — many sticking around even after it began to rain.