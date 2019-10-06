‘We Rise’ luncheon sheds light on domestic violence in Savannah Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dozens turned out to shine the spotlight on domestic violence in the Savannah community this weekend.

4 the Jewel N U Global, Inc., a non-profit dedicated to advocating for abuse victims and their families, hosted their annual We Rise luncheon on Saturday. The benefit featured honored guests and survivor stories.

Ellen McGraw, a domestic violence survivor, spoke about how the organization helped her when she needed it most.

“Whenever I was going through it myself, has I not had those groups that I could reach out to, I don’t know if I would have ever been able to survive it,” McGraw said. “They gave me a hand up and really helped me to stand up.”

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Family Preservation Special Project for Greenbriar Children’s Center.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter spoke during the luncheon, and WSAV’s own Tina Tyus-Shaw served as the mistress of ceremony.

