Ways to get help, give back during the government shutdown

People wait in line at Chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen for free meals to workers effected by the government shutdown, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 in Washington. Andres opened his World Central Kitchen feeding site on Pennsylvania Ave., to provide food to furloughed workers and their families. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The partial government shutdown continues to impact federal workers as it stretches past the 4-week mark.

With no end to the shutdown in sight, roughly 800,000 employees are expected to miss another paycheck this Friday.

Many are wondering what assistance is available to them, while others are asking how they can help.

News 3 has gathered some helpful information whether you need help or want to give back.

FOOD ASSISTANCE

Bluffton Self Help offers free food, clothing and financial aid to Bluffton residents. If you would like to receive help, you need to register with them. For more information on which items to bring, visit here or call 843-757-8000 for more information.

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is also here to help. Federal workers can visit the Savannah facility (2501 E. President St.) between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit their website or call 912-651-7730 (from cell) or 211 (from landline).

Thrive Market, a bulk online retailer that offers natural and organic food, is offering assistance to those who may have missed a paycheck or need some extra help during the shutdown. For help with pantry staples and household essentials, email mission@thrivemarket.com and provide proof of government employment. For shoppers, donation options will be given at checkout to directly assist those affected.

FINANCIAL HELP

United Way of the Coastal Empire partners with local programs and nonprofits to help residents in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties. They encourage active duty military personnel and military employees in need of assistance to simply dial 211 to access resources available to them. United Way has also set up a webpage here with additional resources and information.

HOW TO CONTRIBUTE

Contact United Way online or at 912-651-7718 to donate services or requested items.

Tybee Marine Rescue Squadron is teaming up with the city to ease the financial burden for Coast Guard members in Chatham County. They are collecting gift cards — of no more than $20 — for gas and groceries through Feb. 1. Donations can be dropped off at Tybee City Hall (403 Butler Ave). Contact Barry Brown at 912-656-5589 with any questions.

-Team Callahan at Keller Williams Realty is matching gift card donations. More information on that here.

-Retro & Coastal Decor is donating 10% of in-store sales for the purchase of gift cards. Visit their Facebook page here.

Non-profit veterans organization The Oath is partnering with local businesses to help U.S. Coast Guard families living in and around Savannah. They are asking for donations of gift cards, diapers, child care and more. For more information on donations needed and drop off locations, visit here.

GoFundMe, a popular fundraising site, has launched its own direct relief fund. Donations will be given to nonprofits around the country that are helping government workers with food, counseling, housing support and more. Visit the donation page here.