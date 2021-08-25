Wayne County sheriff announces COVID-19 death of captain

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – A longtime member of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has died after a short battle with COVID-19, according to Sheriff Chuck Moseley.

Capt. Joe Manning died Wednesday at the age of 57, Moseley announced.

“Captain Manning was an integral part of our family and our hearts are broken. Our love and prayers go forward to his family,” Moseley said.

Manning’s 31-year career with the sheriff’s office began at the Wayne County Jail. In 1990, he started as a detention officer and worked his way up over the years.

He was promoted to captain in 2017 and most recently served as the jail administrator.

Manning is survived by his wife, Tammi, their three children and eight grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.