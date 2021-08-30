Wayne County School System to go virtual after Labor Day due to COVID

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – The Wayne County School System will be shifting to virtual learning after Labor Day until further notice.

All extra-curricular activities are being postponed as well.

School officials made the announcement Monday, citing the ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases within the community and the district.

According to the Wayne County School System’s most recent COVID report, 4% of students and 7% of employees had tested positive for the virus.

Attendance will be optional for students Tuesday and schools will be closed for the remainder of the week. Employees will still report to work to prepare for the transition to virtual learning.

Monday is a holiday for all staff and students, so online classes will begin Tuesday.

Last week, the district began a modified schedule, allowing for just two days of in-person learning for each student.