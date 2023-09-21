JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – The Wayne County School System (WCSS) is clearing up some rumors about bed bugs found at Martha Puckett Middle School.

In a statement posted online, the district said they’re seeing fewer bed bugs at the middle school and taking steps to mitigate the issue.

Meanwhile, WCSS clarified that the pests have not been reported at other schools or on buses.

Officials said pest control treatments have been conducted as needed, and a team of specially trained dog handlers will clean any areas of concern this weekend.

In the meantime, they’re asking Martha Puckett students to leave their bookbags at home and parents to check their children’s belongings each day. Should the pests be found, parents are asked to contact the Department of Public Health.

As for the decision to remain open, WCSS said they’re following the recommendation of the Department of Public Health to stay in operation.

“The school system has gone to great lengths to ensure that the information gathered and shared with the public is accurate and up-to-date,” the district said. “We are working to make sure that all schools are safe and healthy places for students to learn.”

WCSS said they will alert parents if bugs are found at any other schools.