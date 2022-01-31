Waycross man charged with life in prison in connection to 2014 double murder of mother, her son

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A Waycross man was convicted on Jan. 26 on three counts in connection to a 2014 double murder of a mother and her son.

Gerald Jermain Wright, 43, was convicted of party to the crime of malice murder and two counts of party to the crime of felony murder, according to Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney, Keith Higgins.

Javonnie Mondrea Chambers, 35, and his 64-year-old mother Mary Lee Chambers were shot dead in their Hazlehurst home on May 15, 2014. Mary’s granddaughter and two other children — ages 2 and 4 — were also at the home during the shooting.

“This was a very difficult case and we are grateful that justice was done,” Chief Assistant District Attorney Ian Heap, said of the quick trial that found Wright guilty on all three counts and carried a life sentence.

In late 2017, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found evidence that Wright and two other Jacksonville men — Robert Benjamin Brown, then 30, and Brandon Dante Hardaman, then 26 — drove to Jeff Davis County prior to the double murder. Wright also drove the two from the scene after the shootings, Higgins said.

Rounds from a 9mm pistol and .308 rifle were found at the scene.

Brown and Hardaman are set for trial on May 9.

Read the full press release below.