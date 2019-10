HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Water will be shut down in parts of Hardeeville Thursday while officials connect a new water line.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Hare Street, First Street, McTeer Street, Best Street and Second Street will not have water, according to the Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority.

