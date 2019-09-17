Water quality advisory issued for Tybee Strand Beach at pier

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The health department is urging beachgoers to stay out of the water on Tybee Strand Beach at the pier, which stretches from 11th to 18th streets.

The Chatham County Health Department on Tuesday issued a water quality advisory for the stretch of beach after recent testing detected enterococcus bacteria that could pose a risk to those who come in contact with it.

The bacteria is found in warm-blooded animals including humans, birds, raccoons, deer, dolphins and other wildlife.

The advisory is only for the beach from 11th to 18th streets. Tybee Strand Beach is not closed, but the health department recommends that visitors do not swim or wade in the water in this area. Fish and other seafood caught in this area should also be thoroughly washed and cooked before eating.

“When a beach is under advisory, it means that the level of bacteria

found in the water is above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards,” the health department stated.

When tests show the bacteria levels meet the correct standards, the advisory will be lifted.

