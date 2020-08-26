Water leak leads to early dismissal for Candler County School District

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Candler County School District, school officials announced a early dismissal for today.

According to the announcement on the district’s website, the dismissal is linked to a leak in the main city water line.

“Because of a leak in the main city water line and an inability to flush toilets school will be dismissed at 9:30 AM today. Buses will leave at this time and car riders may be picked up at 8:45 AM. We plan to resume school tomorrow. If school is cancelled tomorrow you will be notified no later than 5:00 AM (8/27/2020)”