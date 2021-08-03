Water advisory issued on Tybee for Polk Street Beach

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Polk Street Beach is once again under a water advisory, health officials announced Tuesday.

Just two weeks ago, the Chatham County Health Department issued an advisory for the same area, which extends from the north end of the beach to the north jetty.

During these advisories, beachgoers are discouraged from swimming or wading in the water.

Recent testing detected a high level of enterococci bacteria in the water, which can increase the risk of gastrointestinal illness in swimmers.

The beach will remain open to the public and the area will be tested again this week.

Once the bacteria levels meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards, the advisory will be lifted.

These advisories are not uncommon for Tybee Island and can be found listed on the Coastal Health District’s website.

According to that page, there are three beaches within the district under permanent advisories, including King’s Ferry County Park at the Chatham/Bryan County line.

For more information on advisories of this nature, click or tap here to view FAQs from the health department.