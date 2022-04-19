TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Health officials are recommending swimmers stay out of the water on Tybee Island’s South Beach at Chatham Street.

Recent testing has detected enterococcus bacteria that could pose a risk of illness to those who come into contact with it.

According to the Chatham County Health Department, the water advisory stretches from 18th Street to Inlet Avenue.

Officials say sources of the bacteria could include animal waste, stormwater runoff or boating waste.

The beach remains open, but the department does not recommend swimming or wading in the advisory area. If fish or seafood is caught in the waters there, it should be thoroughly washed and cooked before eating.

Periodic advisories are not unusual for Tybee Island and can be found listed on the Coastal Health District’s website. According to that page, there are three beaches within the district under permanent advisories, including King’s Ferry County Park at the Chatham/Bryan County line.

Officials say South Beach waters will be retested and the advisory will be lifted when tests show the bacteria levels meet the recommended standards of the Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information, view FAQs from the health department.