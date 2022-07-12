TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A stretch of North Beach on Tybee Island is under a water advisory after the Department of Natural Resources discovered bacteria above Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards.

The Coastal Health District issued the advisory for North Beach at Gulick Street — which extends from the north jetty to Lovell Street. Routine testing detected levels of a bacteria called enterococcus above the EPA’s standards.

Occasional advisories are not unusual for the area. The source of the bacteria could be animal waste, stormwater runoff or boating waste, according to health officials.

When beach water advisories are issued, officials recommend beachgoers refrain from swimming or wading in the ocean, though the beach remains open. The health department says any fish caught in the area should be washed extensively.