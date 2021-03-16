Water advisory issued for South Beach on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Health officials are recommending swimmers stay out of the water on Tybee Island’s South Beach at Chatham Street. Recent testing has detected enterococcus bacteria that could pose a risk to those who come into contact with it.

According to the Chatham County Health Department, the water advisory stretches from South Beach, along 18th Street, to Inlet Avenue.

The beach remains open, but the department recommends no swimming or wading. If fish or seafood is caught in the waters there, it should be thoroughly washed and cooked before eating.

“There is no way of knowing if going into water that is under advisory will result in illness,” the department stated. “However, this beach water advisory is to alert the public of a possible risk of illness associated with water contact.”

Officials say it’s difficult to determine exactly where enterococcus bacteria come from, but sources could include animal waste, stormwater runoff or boating waste.

The area will be retested and the advisory will be lifted when tests show the bacteria levels meet the recommended standards of the Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information, click or tap here to view FAQs from the health department.