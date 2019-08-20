Water advisory issued for Mid Beach on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Health officials recommend swimmers stay out of the water on Tybee Island’s Mid Beach as recent testing has detected bacteria that could pose a risk to those who come in contact with it.

According to the Chatham County Health Department, enterococcus bacteria has been found, prompting the advisory for the stretch of beach from Lovell to 11th streets.

The beach remains open, but the department recommends no swimming or wading. If fish or seafood is caught in the waters here, they should be thoroughly washed and cooked before eating.

“There is no way of knowing if going into water that is under advisory will result in illness,” the department stated. “However, this beach water advisory is to alert the public of a possible risk of illness associated with water contact.”

The area will be retested and the advisory will be lifted when tests show the bacteria levels meet the recommended standards of the Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information, click or tap here to view FAQs from the health department.