WATCH: Thunderbolt firefighters rescue ‘Lucky' kitten from pipe

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 01:36 PM EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A crew from the Thunderbolt Fire Department helped save a “Lucky” kitten last week.

John Henderson says he saw the kitten and tried to pick it up from a ditch when it ran into a pipe. He called for help, and firefighters came to the rescue.

Two firefighters had to hunch down and work their way to the back of a long pipe to get the kitten. After a few minutes of searching, they were able to walk out safely with the kitten in tow.

Henderson shared the video and a photo of the kitten on Facebook with the following message:

The luckiest Kitten around. THANK YOU Thunderbolt Firefighters for going beyond the call of duty to save this kitten’s life. It will be named LUCKY! Great Job Andrew, Nick and the rest of the crew who helped.

Henderson says the kitten will be staying with him for a few more days. He’s in the process of finding it a new home.

