SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Local parents are reacting to word that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign an executive order that would restrict public school districts from mandating masks in schools.

Kemp's office says students can still voluntarily wear face coverings -- schools just can't mandate them. Officials say the announcement comes after low COVID-19 deaths, positive tests and hospitalizations in the state.

Health experts say the turnaround is due to an increasing number of people getting the coronavirus vaccine.