WATCH: Sol C. Johnson High School 2021 graduation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Seniors walked the stage Wednesday, marking their graduation from Sol C. Johnson High School.

The class of 2021 gathered at Savannah State University’s T.A. Wright Stadium to celebrate. Due to inclement weather, the ceremony moved indoors.

Though guests were limited and masks were required, the in-person ceremony offered some normalcy to the graduates.

WSAV News 3 is streaming all graduation ceremonies for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. Watch live on wsav.com/graduation.