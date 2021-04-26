SCCPSS & SPD discuss partnership in new program tackling childhood trauma

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Monday morning Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) and the Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced a new program to assist children who have experienced trauma.

According to SCCPSS, the new program called Handle With Care aims to provide a safe and supportive environment for children that have been exposed to traumatic childhood experiences.

Watch the full announcement in the video above.

According to SCCPSS, childhood exposure to violence and trauma, without the right support, is often associated with increased risk of poor outcomes in emotional, behavioral, and physical health of young people. Children exposed to violence and trauma are at a higher risk of poor school-related outcomes and are more likely to enter the criminal justice system later in life, which can contribute to generational cycles of violence and system involvement.

Officials say Handle With Care will help identify children who are at-risk, provide teachers with a heads-up about a potentially upsetting event, and empower those teachers to support students.

SCCPSS says Handle With Care is designed to promote the partnership between law enforcement, first responders, mental health professionals and schools so that they can work together to support our children.