SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A new state bill could completely restructure the board of the Chatham Area Transit board if passed by the Georgia General Assembly. The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Derek Mallow (D-Savannah). If passed, the current board would leave their positions as of July 1 and allow for new members to be appointed.

Mallow introduced the bill Monday and the bill is set to be read by the House Tuesday.