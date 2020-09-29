‘The lowest transmission index we have seen since the beginning of July,’ says Mayor Van Johnson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson gave his weekly COVID-19 update for the city Tuesday morning during a press conference from city hall.

The mayor announced the Chatham County COVID-19 daily case rate per week stayed almost the same compared to the previous week.

The mayor said the community transmission index went down from 248.5 to 208.1.

The mayor said this is the lowest transmission index the city has seen since the beginning of July. But the mayor added anything above 100 is considered a high level of community spread.

The city’s positive test percentage is 8.2%, which is the lowest it has been since July 1.

“We are grateful to the numerous residents and visitors who continue to follow our three W’s: Wear a mask, watch your distance and Wash your hands,” said Mayor Johnson.

