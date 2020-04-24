Watch: Savannah City Council meeting April 23, 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah city leaders continue to stress the need to follow stay at home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Thursday night’s council meeting Mayor Van Johnson spoke out about the need to support local businesses, but doing it the wrong way could actually hurt the local economy.

“We are not anti-business. We want our businesses to do well, but we don’t want our businesses to become cesspools of covid-19 infections,” said Johnson, “I can’t understand how we can open up barbershops but we can’t open up the department of labor so folks can get their unemployment checks. How we can open up beauty salons and tattoo parlors but expect people to observe social distancing when all of you know there is no way you can regulate those types of personal services.”

