MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A couple of weeks after being spotted off of the South Carolina coast, a North Atlantic right whale mom and her calf have made it to the Coastal Empire.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), on Monday, Juno and her less than 2-week-old calf were seen near Sapelo Island.

Drone video captured the pair swimming about 7 nautical miles off the coast.

This year, Georgia DNR’s coastal staff is writing up a blog series as the calving season continues. They shared that Juno is at least 38 years old and has had eight calves in all.

According to the blog post, crews have decided against approaching the new mom and calf for samples for now but “are happy to see the pair made it safely through shipping traffic in both states.”

According to the Georgia DNR, North Atlantic right whales are now one of the rarest of all great whales, with fewer than 350 left. A combination of high human-caused mortality, low calving rates and rising sea temperatures is to blame, officials say.