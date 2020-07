SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday morning the Catholic Pastoral Center hosted a press conference to introduce Reverend Stephen D. Parkes as the 15th Bishop of the Diocese of Savannah.

Parkes has 22 years of experience in ministry.

According to the Diocese, Parkes was the campus minister at the University of Central Florida for nearly a decade.

Bishop-Elect Parkes’ Episcopal Ordination takes place September 23rd at Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist.