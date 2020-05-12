Mayor Van Johnson gives latest COVID-19 update for Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson hosted a press conference Tuesday morning to give an update regarding the city’s latest state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson spoke about the city’s current plans to collect yard waste for city residents. The city planned a one-time pick-up operation at the end of April, but a high demand exceeded the city’s expectations leading to a delay in the process.

The mayor apologized for the delay and said the city continues to work on a solution for the problem.

Watch the complete press conference in the video above.

