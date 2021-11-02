WATCH: Mayor Johnson praises SPD for shooting suspect arrest and encourages residents to vote

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson hosted his weekly COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday morning.

During the briefing, Johnson praised the Savannah Police Department (SPD) for their work in arresting a suspect in a 2020 Savannah deadly shooting.

The SPD charged Dyanta Samuels, 24, on Monday for the murder of Kareem Smalls nearly one year after his fatal shooting on Draper Street.

“If you are engaged in violent behavior, we are going to catch you,” said Johnson.

Johnson revealed he voted Tuesday morning and encouraged Savannahians to cast their votes this Election Day.

Johnson encouraged voters to vote in support of ESPLOST which is on the ballot for Chatham County.

Johnson also talked about the upcoming Rock’n’Roll Marathon. The event takes place next weekend in Savannah.

The mayor says the city is moving forward with the event thanks to declining COVID-19 numbers for the city.

Watch the full press briefing in the video above.