WATCH: Gov. Kemp speaks after visiting Bryan County Mega-Site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday Governor Brian Kemp spoke at a press conference following a tour of the Bryan County Mega-Site. 

The purchase of the 2,284-acre economic development site will be made in partnership with the State of Georgia and the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor JDA.

According to the Governor’s office the strategic purchase of the Bryan County Mega-Site is the largest in state history.

