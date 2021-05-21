WATCH: Multi-School / Prior School Year 2020 Ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – 2020 seniors walked the stage and turned their tassels Friday, celebrating their graduation from high school.

Ceremonies for the graduates last year were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The class of 2020 gathered at Savannah State University’s T.A. Wright Stadium for a second chance to celebrate. Though guests were limited and masks were required, the in-person ceremony offered some normalcy to the graduates.

WSAV News 3 streamed all graduation ceremonies for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. Watch the complete ceremonies at wsav.com/graduation.