WATCH: Mayor Van Johnson gives COVID-19 update for Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday Savannah Mayor Van Johnson hosted a press briefing to give the latest updates regarding the city’s plans, measures and issues with COVID-19.

Watch the complete press conference in the video above.

Mayor Johnson says Savannahians have lived 25 & 2 days under the most extraordinary of circumstances.

The mayor announced the Coastal Health District reports the case rate dropped by more than half and transmission dropped significantly.

Johnson reminded the public that Labor Day is approaching and we should keep our focus.

“We can’t afford to lose our focus. Continue to wear masks, wash your hands, and practice social distancing,” said Johnson.

Johnson says Savannah’s mask mandate is helping according to positive indications.

The mayor reported Chatham County’s daily case per 100-thousand and community transmission index are slightly down from last week.

Masks are still mandatory in the City of Savannah and all of Chatham County. If you’re in the city and not wearing a mask, you may be approached by a member of the COVID Resource Team. These individuals will provide education about the importance of mask-wearing to slow the spread of COVID-19 and will offer you a free mask if you do not have one. If after having the opportunity to comply you choose not to, the marshal will issue you a citation, with a fine of up to $50.

So far, 94 City employees have tested positive for COVID-19. 26 are still out.

Help is available for Savannah residents with past due mortgage, rent, or utility bills through the United Way of the Coastal Empire.

The city allocated $3.3 million to the United Way to help pay balances accrued from March through August 2020 due to loss of income directly related to the pandemic.

They’ve received more than 1100 calls.

Call 211 for more information, M- F, from 8:30 am to 5 pm.

City of Savannah and Small Business Assistance Corporation had an overwhelming response from local businesses applying for CARES Act funding.

In the first round of grants, they were able to help 42 Savannah businesses with grants of up to $50,000.

Second round of grants will be available in early September to help Savannah businesses.

Grants up to $20,000 will be available to businesses that meet certain criteria.

Businesses should start applying Sept. 1.