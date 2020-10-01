Mayor Johnson announces formation of Hispanic taskforce, HOLA Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday morning Savannah Mayor Van Johnson hosted a press conference to announce the formation of a Hispanic taskforce.

The taskforce is named HOLA Savannah. The name stands for Hispanic Outreach, Leadership and Advocacy.

According to the city, HOLA Savannah will educate Savannah`s Hispanic community about the city government`s abilities, limitations, functions and services.

The city hopes the taskforce will build trust with and encourage involvement of Savannah`s Hispanic residents. 

The group`s goal is to ensure Savannah is a great place to live, work and play for the roughly 7,000 City of Savannah residents who identify as Hispanic or Latino.

