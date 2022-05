STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro High School 2022 graduates are walking the stage Wednesday night. The full graduation ceremony will be live streamed in the video player above.

According to the district, SHS’s valedictorian is Evy Shen and the Salutatorian this year is Minju Kim.

WSAV is livestreaming Bulloch County high school graduations and continuing with Southeast Bulloch High School Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.