Savannah Police honor fallen officers at annual memorial ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Savannah Police Department held its annual memorial service Friday morning in honor of the lives of local officers who have died in the line of duty.

According to the department, since 1868, 56 officers in Chatham County have died on the job. This year across the country, 44 officers have been killed in the line of duty.

Savannah Police have recently lost two members of their department on the job: Officer Anthony Christie in May last year and Sgt. Kelvin Ansari earlier this month.

"There's no worse feeling for us than when we hear the words 'officer down,'" said Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter, adding, "May they rest in peace and may God continue to bless their families and the entire law enforcement family."

Friday's ceremony was held at the Police Memorial Statue where officers placed roses for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

