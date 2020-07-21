WATCH LIVE: SCCPSS Superintendent Levett answers questions about school reopening plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett and district staff are set to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. to address questions about school reopening plans.

On Thursday, the Board of Education approved a calendar modification for the 2020-21 school year, which delays the start of the school year to Aug. 9 and begins with virtual learning.

