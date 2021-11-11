WATCH LIVE: Savannah’s Veterans Day parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah celebrates Veterans Day with the city’s annual parade.

Savannah’s parade starts at 10:00 a.m. on Abercorn and Gwinnett Streets.

Veterans Day honors all the people who served in the U.S. military.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Veterans Day first originally celebrated the end of World War I in 1918.

The holiday later became a federal holiday recognizing all servicemen and women who served the country.

