Savannah Police Department celebrates 24 new recruits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SDP) held a virtual swearing-in ceremony on Friday to welcome 24 recruits.

The event took place on Facebook Live, giving family, friends and neighbors the opportunity to take part in the occasion as they shelter-in-place at home.

Members of the Savannah City Council congratulated the recruits. Then each took the oath of office to signify their official induction into the department.

“This group has had to be flexible and endure immense change due to COVID-19, and we encourage those who can to join us online as we commemorate the end of their training,” SPD stated.