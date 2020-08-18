Watch: Savannah Mayor Van Johnson gives latest COVID-19 update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addressed the community on the city’s latest measures and updates regarding COVID-19 during a press conference Tuesday morning.

Johnson started the briefing with recognizing the recent passing of Chatham County Commissioner James Holmes.

“This one hurts,” said Johnson.

Holmes lost his battle against COVID-19 Monday morning.

Johnson asked the community to pray for Holmes’ wife and family.

Johnson said Holmes’ death is a stark reminder that COVID-19 statistics represents real people.

Johnson announced all activities in city facilities are cancelled until October 31st.

Johnson also thanked the state of New York and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for their partnership with the city of Savannah.

Johnson says that partnership led to the donation of 2,500 testing kits to both the Curtis T. Cooper Healthcare Center and the J. C. Lewis Healthcare Center.

